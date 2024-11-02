Info Advisor felicitates UDAP for winning KhUJ elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif has extended his heartfelt felicitations to Unity Democratic Alliance Panel (UDAP) and their newly elected cabinet on their victory in elections of Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ).

In a statement issued here Saturday, Barrister Dr.

Saif commended the new leadership acknowledging their dedication and trust reposed in them by journalistic community.

He highlighted the role of journalists in fostering democracy, promoting transparency and promoting voice of the public.

“I am confident that under your guidance, the journalistic community would continue to uphold highest standards of integrity and professionalism and advancing the cause of free and responsible journalism”, he said.

CM aide expressed his best wishes to new cabinet and hoped for their success in leading KhUJ to new heights.