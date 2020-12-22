UrduPoint.com
Info Dept Playing Role Of Bridge Between Media, Admin: Director Joyo

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 08:33 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Director Information Sukkur Imtiaz Ali Joyo Tuesday said the Information Department was playing the role of bridge between the media and administration and also resolving genuine issues of media persons on priority.

Talking to media during the Sukkur Press Club's visit, he said the issues of common man were being highlighted by the journalists through print, electronic and social media, while the Information Department was forwarding those issues to administration concerned.

Lala Asad Pathan, Nasarullah Waseer, Salim Sahito, Yasir Farooqi and other newsmen welcomed the director information.

More Stories From Pakistan

