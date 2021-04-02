UrduPoint.com
Info Dept Plays Role Of Bridge Between Media, Govt: Secy Information Rafique

Fri 02nd April 2021

Secretary of Sindh Information Department Rafique Ahmed Buriro on Friday said that the Information department played role of bridge between media and government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Secretary of Sindh Information Department Rafique Ahmed Buriro on Friday said that the Information department played role of bridge between media and government.

He stated this while awarding Appreciation Certificates among officers of the Information department for the month of March in a simple ceremony here, according to a communique.

He said that the decision to give best officer of the month award was aimed at encouraging the officers to perform further better in the future.

Rafique Buriro said that the website of the department is also being developed. He said that advertisements along with other information are being uploaded.

He further said that the department is trying to give access to the masses to information in one-click, which is the basic responsibility of the department.

Later, he awarded best officer certificates for the month of March to Director Saleem Khan, Deputy Director Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh and Section Officer Maria Yunus.

