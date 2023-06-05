Info deptt asks public deptts to clear dues of advertisements

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Information Department on Monday asked all the public departments to clear their outstanding dues against the advertisement published in different newspapers by June 22.

In a statement issued here, the public departments which have funds should pay through a pay order or bank draft in the name of the Director General (DG) of KP Information and those departments which were short of funds should contact the finance department for the payment

It warned that the departments which would fail to comply with the instructions would not be entertained in future.