Info desk set up at livestock office Jalalpur Pirwala

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Director General livestock south Punjab Dr. Mansoor Ahmad Malik on Wednesday directed to set up information desk at the livestock offices including one at jalalpur pirwala for proper guidance of cattle rarer.

According to a press release, deputy director Dr. Jamshed Akhtar said that livestock farmers must not pay attention to misleading rumor regarding skin disease among the animals adding that information desks would help them get correct information regarding any problem cattle heads might be facing.

He said that the skin disease was usually caused by mosquitoes, flies and ticks and suggested that animals should get a clean environment.

He said that skin disease can hardly be transferred to human adding that meat and milk of animals suffering from this disease can be consumed by human.

He said that the disease causes reduction in production of milk and meat and can affect hides, leather and jellatin industries.

He advised cattle rarer that upon noticing symptoms of disease in any animal, they should keep the animal separate from the rest so that it does not spread to other animals. No one should be allowed to enter that separate space unnecessarily and livestock farmers should consult veterinary doctors for treatment of the ailing animal.