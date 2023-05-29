Info Minister Asks PTI Chief To Apologize To Nation Over Violence
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 29, 2023 | 01:06 PM
Marriyum Aurangzeb claims the PTI Chairman has only hoodwinked the people with artificial narratives and fake pictures.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2023) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has asked PTI Chairman Imran Khan to apologize to the nation over the recent violent acts.
In a tweet on Monday, she claimed that the PTI Chairman has only hoodwinked the people with artificial narratives and fake pictures.