Info Minister asks PTI chief to apologize to nation over violence

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2023) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has asked PTI Chairman Imran Khan to apologize to the nation over the recent violent acts.

In a tweet on Monday, she claimed that the PTI Chairman has only hoodwinked the people with artificial narratives and fake pictures.