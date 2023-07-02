Info Minister condemns Quran desecration in Sweden

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Information Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Sunday expressed strong condemnation over the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

In a statement issued here, the minister said, "The heinous act has deeply wounded the sentiments of the entire Muslim Ummah.

" He said that the Federal government should strongly protest at the diplomatic level.

"The desecration of the Holy Quran is an act of global terrorism that inflicts harm on the emotions of the entire Muslim ummah," said Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel.