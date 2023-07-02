Open Menu

Info Minister Condemns Quran Desecration In Sweden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Info Minister condemns Quran desecration in Sweden

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Information Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Sunday expressed strong condemnation over the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

In a statement issued here, the minister said, "The heinous act has deeply wounded the sentiments of the entire Muslim Ummah.

" He said that the Federal government should strongly protest at the diplomatic level.

"The desecration of the Holy Quran is an act of global terrorism that inflicts harm on the emotions of the entire Muslim ummah," said Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel.

Related Topics

Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Condemnation Sweden Jamal Shah Sunday Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

13 hours ago
 Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix o ..

Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix of France in Mâcon

14 hours ago
 Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

19 hours ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

20 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

21 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

23 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

23 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

24 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

24 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan