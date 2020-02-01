Info minister congrats office bearers of Upper Dir Press Club

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Saturday congratulated new office bearers of Press Club Upper Dir and Union of Journalists.

In a felicitation message issued here, the minister expressed the hope that newly elected cabinet would utilize all its energies and capabilities for welfare of their fellow colleagues.

He said the provincial government of PTI believed in freedom of journalism, adding that it was also the responsibility of journalist fraternity to highlight positive efforts of government.