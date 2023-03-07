Info Minister criticizes PTI Chief for his constant refusal to appear in courts

(@Abdulla99267510)

Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Imran Khan does not appear in courts because he is fully aware that the day he would appear in court, he would be arrested because he has committed crimes.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2023) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday severely criticized PTI Chief Imran Khan for his constant refusal to appear in courts and face cases against him.

Addressing media persons in Islamabad, she said Imran Khan does not appear in courts because he is fully aware that the day he would appear in court, he would be arrested because he has committed crimes.

The Information Minister accused Imran Khan of taking shelter behind women and children to avoid arrest by the police.

She said the PTI Chief needs an NRO to escape punishment for the crimes he has committed.

Marriyum Aurangzeb challenged Imran Khan that if he has not committed any crime, he should appear in courts and face the law of the land.