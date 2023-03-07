UrduPoint.com

Info Minister Criticizes PTI Chief For His Constant Refusal To Appear In Courts

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 07, 2023 | 11:57 AM

Info Minister criticizes PTI Chief for his constant refusal to appear in courts

Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Imran Khan does not appear in courts because he is fully aware that the day he would appear in court, he would be arrested because he has committed crimes.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2023) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday severely criticized PTI Chief Imran Khan for his constant refusal to appear in courts and face cases against him.

Addressing media persons in Islamabad, she said Imran Khan does not appear in courts because he is fully aware that the day he would appear in court, he would be arrested because he has committed crimes.

The Information Minister accused Imran Khan of taking shelter behind women and children to avoid arrest by the police.

She said the PTI Chief needs an NRO to escape punishment for the crimes he has committed.

Marriyum Aurangzeb challenged Imran Khan that if he has not committed any crime, he should appear in courts and face the law of the land.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb Women Media Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th March 2023

3 hours ago
 Egyptian archaeological mission uncovers smiling s ..

Egyptian archaeological mission uncovers smiling sphinx in Qena

9 hours ago
 Women still barred as Afghan universities reopen f ..

Women still barred as Afghan universities reopen for men

12 hours ago
 Bacteria Resistant to Commonly Used Antibiotics Of ..

Bacteria Resistant to Commonly Used Antibiotics Often Found in Humans, Animals - ..

12 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsa ..

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal slams Imran for escapi ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.