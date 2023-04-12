Info minister expresses grief over demise of Minister Agriculture brother

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Caretaker Minister for Information Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the brother of Caretaker Minister Agriculture Fazle Elahai.

In a condolence message, the provincial minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.