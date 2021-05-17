UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Info Minister Extends Sorrow Over Begum Naseem Wali Khan's Demise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Info Minister extends sorrow over Begum Naseem Wali Khan's demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of veteran politician and Awami National Party (ANP) leader Begum Naseem Wali Khan.

In her condolence statement issued here, he said the deceased was a prominent political leader who entered politics after the arrest of her husband.

Fawad said she rose to prominence in politics and gave voice to women in public politics after becoming the first female member of the Parliament from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

While expressing his sincere condolences to the bereaved family of Begum Naseem Wali Khan, the Federal Minister for Information prayed that may Allah Almighty grant her rank in His mercy and bestow patience on her family.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Parliament May Women Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education boosts ..

2 hours ago

HCHF Secretary-General participates in roundtable ..

3 hours ago

Ajman showcases new projects and plans at Arabian ..

4 hours ago

Tourism for a brighter future a major focus on the ..

5 hours ago

UAEU explores cultural and academic cooperation pr ..

5 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Arabian Travel Market 2021

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.