UrduPoint.com

Info Minister Grieves Over Martyrdom Of Two Pak-Army Jawans In Landmine Blast At N-Waziristan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 06:00 PM

Info minister grieves over martyrdom of two Pak-Army jawans in landmine blast at N-Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister, Kamran Bangash has expressed heartfelt grief over the martyrdom of two jawans of Pak-Army in a landmine blast that occurred in a far-flung area Ghariyum, tehsil Dosali of North Waziristan.

In a condolence message issued here Sunday, Kamran Bangash said that it was another cowardly act of terrorism by anti-state elements, adding that such acts could not shake the resolve of the government and security agencies to wipe out terrorism and extremism in all forms and manifestations.

"Anti-national elements are trying to smash our security barriers," he said, however, the jawans of Pak-Army were ensuring the protection of the people by sacrificing their lives.

The Minister prayed for eternal peace of martyred army personnel and early recovery of the injured. He expressed sympathies to the bereaved family members and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Injured North Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Information Minister Sunday Family All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 202 ..

Pakistan Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 41 PAK Vs SCO Live Upd ..

8 minutes ago
 Lockheed Martin to showcase 21st century security ..

Lockheed Martin to showcase 21st century security solutions at Dubai Airshow

19 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

1 hour ago
 UAE, Serbia Ministers of Education discuss coopera ..

UAE, Serbia Ministers of Education discuss cooperation

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries ..

UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

3 hours ago
 Masdar City-developed ‘smart garden’ takes cen ..

Masdar City-developed ‘smart garden’ takes centre stage at Expo Dubai World ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.