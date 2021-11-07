Info minister grieves over martyrdom of two Pak-Army jawans in landmine blast at N-Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister, Kamran Bangash has expressed heartfelt grief over the martyrdom of two jawans of Pak-Army in a landmine blast that occurred in a far-flung area Ghariyum, tehsil Dosali of North Waziristan.

In a condolence message issued here Sunday, Kamran Bangash said that it was another cowardly act of terrorism by anti-state elements, adding that such acts could not shake the resolve of the government and security agencies to wipe out terrorism and extremism in all forms and manifestations.

"Anti-national elements are trying to smash our security barriers," he said, however, the jawans of Pak-Army were ensuring the protection of the people by sacrificing their lives.

The Minister prayed for eternal peace of martyred army personnel and early recovery of the injured. He expressed sympathies to the bereaved family members and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.