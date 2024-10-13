Open Menu

Info Minister Highlights Economic Progress, International Ties Ahead Of SCO Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Info minister highlights economic progress, international ties ahead of SCO Summit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar, stated on Sunday that Pakistan has made significant progress this year in both foreign policy and economic sectors, adopting an open approach towards trade and investment.

Speaking with foreign media correspondents about the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit scheduled for October 15, Tarar emphasized that "Pakistan is emerging on the international stage, and the world is beginning to recognize its true potential." He highlighted the recent successful visit of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to Pakistan, during which key discussions on bilateral relations, investment, and cooperation took place.

During this visit, the Malaysian PM announced an increase in imports from Pakistan, including rice and Halal meat. Tarar remarked, "Exports of rice, Halal meat, and other commodities to Malaysia will further strengthen the relationship between our two countries."

Additionally, Tarar noted a high-level delegation from Saudi Arabia, led by the Saudi Minister of Investment, recently visited Pakistan and signed several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) valued at $2.2 billion to enhance bilateral cooperation. He mentioned that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has shown interest in increasing trade with Pakistan.

Regarding the economy, Tarar reported that inflation has decreased to 6.

9% from over 32% last year, and all economic indicators are showing positive trends. The trade deficit continues to shrink, while exports have increased by 14%. He expressed gratitude to overseas Pakistanis for contributing to record foreign remittances of $8.8 billion in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

He also highlighted the success of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Tajikistan and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to a liberal trade and investment policy. Tarar anticipated that the upcoming visit of the Chinese Prime Minister to Pakistan would be a game changer for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), further enhancing cooperation across various sectors. He reported positive progress in the second phase of CPEC.

The minister expressed confidence that the SCO summit would serve as a pivotal moment for Pakistan, enhancing its positive image on the global stage. He noted that Islamabad, one of the world's most beautiful cities, has been beautifully adorned in preparation for the summit. Tarar voiced hope that the summit would foster cooperation on anti-terrorism, climate change, trade promotion, and address shared challenges among member states. He added that the event would also provide Pakistan with a platform to showcase its tourism potential and promote its rich culture and heritage.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister World Exports China Visit Saudi CPEC Progress Tajikistan Saudi Arabia Malaysia Mohammed Bin Salman October Sunday Shanghai Cooperation Organization Media Event All From Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

15 hours ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

16 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

16 hours ago
 No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

16 hours ago
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

24 hours ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

2 days ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan