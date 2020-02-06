UrduPoint.com
Info Minister Inaugurates Road, Bridge In UC Dherai, Shangla

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 07:07 PM

Info minister inaugurates road, bridge in UC Dherai, Shangla

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister for Information,Shoukat Yousafzai Thursday visited Shangla and inaugurated road and a bridge at Union Council Dherai

ALPURI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister for Information,Shoukat Yousafzai Thursday visited Shangla and inaugurated road and a bridge at Union Council Dherai.

Talking to media, he said "Rehabilitation and development of infrastructure is among the topmost priorities of the government". He said that previous government ignored the uplift of Shangla that resulted in increasing basic problems of people living in the area.

He said that funds have been released for the construction of schools damaged in 2005.

He informed that allocation has also been made for Degree College, Chakaisar road while steps have been taken to improve existing infrastructure.

He said "Shangla is richly endowed with many places of tourist attractions and government is working to promote tourism sector aiming socio-economic amelioration of people".

Shoukat rejected rumors about any political crises and said "Government is stable and matter of assigning portfolios is the discretion of Chief Minister".

