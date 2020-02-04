UrduPoint.com
Info Minister Launches Rasai 1800 Service

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 06:43 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai has said "RASAI 1800" service was a milestone achievement that would eliminate nepotism and corruption from the society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai has said "RASAI 1800" service was a milestone achievement that would eliminate nepotism and corruption from the society.

He expressed these views while addressing the launching ceremony of Right to Public Services Commission's "Rasai 1800" here on Tuesday.

He said that "Rasai 1800" would solve problems of people at their doorsteps and would reduce gap between people and the government.

He said that "Rasai 1800" has proved that government was not hiding anything adding the ambit of Right to Information Commission that was doing very well has been extended to tribal districts.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that minister or department concerned would be held accountable and the public would no longer have to visit ministries and departments for their problems.

He said that complaint could also be registered on Citizen Portal from "Rasai 1800" adding now every citizen can forward their problem to authorities concerned.

