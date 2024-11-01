Info Minister Participates In Fareej Festival For Art & Design
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 01, 2024 | 03:45 PM
Attaullah Tarar says dedication to preserve and promote Qatar’s cultural heritage is an honour
DOHA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2024) Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar participated in the Fareej Festival for Art and Design in Doha at the special invitation of Qatar’s Minister of Culture Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani.
He congratulated the Qatar’s Ministry of Culture and the Culture Minister for making the best arrangements for the festival.
Speaking on the occasion, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the dedication to preserve and promote Qatar’s cultural heritage is an honour and events like Fareej Festival for Art and Design reflect the importance of cultural exchanges.
He said Pakistan and Qatar have strong historical, cultural and religious bonds, while cultural cooperation between the two countries has also enhanced manifold.
Attaullah Tarar said strengthening cultural ties is the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and such events help bring nations closer, enhance mutual respect and exchange common heritage.
He said Pakistan’s Ministry of Culture and National Heritage will support initiatives such as promotion of cultural cooperation, which will further deepen friendship and enhance cultural exchanges between Pakistan and Qatar.
Pakistan and Qatar have recently signed an agreement to promote cooperation in the field of culture. Under this agreement, one hundred thirty-two artifacts have been sent to Qatar to showcase in the “MANZAR” exhibition in Qatar.
Attaullah Tarar also held meeting with Minister of Culture of Tajikistan Matlubakhon Sattoriyen and the Minister of Culture of Iraq, Dr. Ahmad Al-Fakkak Al-Badrani on the sidelines of the festival.
Recent Stories
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade
Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..
UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA
Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK's 5-day anti-polio campaign concludes successfully7 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 also participating in anti-polio campaign7 minutes ago
-
Police taking strict action against unfit PSVs7 minutes ago
-
Speedy truck kills one, critically injures two in Swabi7 minutes ago
-
Youth conference at women's university Bagh discusses Kashmir conflict7 minutes ago
-
Fed govt must discourage KP CMs initiative of awarding promotions to civil servants participated in ..17 minutes ago
-
Polio teams directed to intensify vaccination on campaign's last day17 minutes ago
-
Celebrations of Diwali continues across northern Sindh17 minutes ago
-
MCCI appeals for 5pc reduction in policy rate in next MPC27 minutes ago
-
Minorities in Pakistan enjoying freedom, human rights: Senator Danesh Kumar27 minutes ago
-
Dengue affects 131 more patients27 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 10 lawbreakers27 minutes ago