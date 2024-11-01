Open Menu

Info Minister Participates In Fareej Festival For Art & Design

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 01, 2024 | 03:45 PM

Attaullah Tarar says dedication to preserve and promote Qatar’s cultural heritage is an honour

DOHA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2024) Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar participated in the Fareej Festival for Art and Design in Doha at the special invitation of Qatar’s Minister of Culture Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani.

He congratulated the Qatar’s Ministry of Culture and the Culture Minister for making the best arrangements for the festival.

Speaking on the occasion, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the dedication to preserve and promote Qatar’s cultural heritage is an honour and events like Fareej Festival for Art and Design reflect the importance of cultural exchanges.

He said Pakistan and Qatar have strong historical, cultural and religious bonds, while cultural cooperation between the two countries has also enhanced manifold.

Attaullah Tarar said strengthening cultural ties is the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and such events help bring nations closer, enhance mutual respect and exchange common heritage.

He said Pakistan’s Ministry of Culture and National Heritage will support initiatives such as promotion of cultural cooperation, which will further deepen friendship and enhance cultural exchanges between Pakistan and Qatar.

Pakistan and Qatar have recently signed an agreement to promote cooperation in the field of culture. Under this agreement, one hundred thirty-two artifacts have been sent to Qatar to showcase in the “MANZAR” exhibition in Qatar.

Attaullah Tarar also held meeting with Minister of Culture of Tajikistan Matlubakhon Sattoriyen and the Minister of Culture of Iraq, Dr. Ahmad Al-Fakkak Al-Badrani on the sidelines of the festival.

