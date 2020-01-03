UrduPoint.com
Info Minister Regrets Incorrect Reporting Over BRT

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 03:19 PM

Info Minister regrets incorrect reporting over BRT

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister, Shaukat Yousufzai on Friday expressed a sense of regret over incorrect reporting with regard to Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project and said in fact " I talked about Billion Tree Tsunami project which received global appreciation"

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister, Shaukat Yousufzai on Friday expressed a sense of regret over incorrect reporting with regard to Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project and said in fact " I talked about Billion Tree Tsunami project which received global appreciation".

In a clarifying statement, the Info Minister said BRT is a big project that would greatly benefit the general public. The project, he said would be completed in the starting months of the current year.

He said the global community has highly lauded the Billion Tree Tsunami project adding by accepting the challenge of global warming the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government initiated this project.

The KP government, he said planted over one billion trees in this project while more than 10 billion trees would be planted across the country.

