Info Minister reviews damages caused by rains in Rural taluka

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Information and Transport Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has assured the rain victims that their losses will be compensated by the government.

Sharjeel Memon along with DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro visited the rain-affected areas of Taluka Rural and took stock of the damages.

The provincial minister inspected the houses that collapsed due to rain in the villages Dargah Usman Shah and Jhanduo Khoso.

On this occasion, Sharjeel Memon assured the people that the Sindh government will compensate the victims at all costs.

He directed the administration to immediately provide food items to the people of the rain affected areas.