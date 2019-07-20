UrduPoint.com
Info Minister Thanked Tribal People Over Peaceful Election In Merged Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 06:00 PM

Info Minister thanked tribal people over peaceful election in merged areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Information Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa Shaukat Ali Yusafzai Saturday thanked tribal people over first-ever peaceful elections for the KP Assembly in the merged areas of the province.

In a statement issued after the voting for KP assembly, the Minister thanked Allah Almighty that elections in merged areas were held peacefully.

He said that the tribal people showed political maturity during the entire election process and fully participated in the elections for the provincial legislature.

The tribal people have now got representation in the provincial legislature which will ensure better resolution of their problems, he added.

A new era of progress and development would begin in the merged areas, he said adding today is historic day which will guarantee socio economic development of the tribal people.

The entire credit for peaceful conduct of the election goes to the Pakistan Army, he said adding the vision of Imran Khan emerged triumphant in the elections.

