Info Minister Urges Political Parties To Come Up With Realistic Economic Reforms Agenda

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 11, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Murtaza Solangi says the major political parties have to give the economic vision and future of the country, stressing that improving the economy is the need of the hour.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has emphasized consensus amongst political parties on the country's economic direction.

He was addressing a seminar on "Pakistan Election 2024: The Economic Reforms Agenda of Political Parties", organized by Press Information Department (PID) in Islamabad today.

He said the major political parties have to give the economic vision and future of the country, stressing that improving the economy is the need of the hour.

He said there is no ban on politics but there should be no politics on the future of the country.

Murtaza Solangi appealed to the political parties to come up with realistic economic reforms agenda and refrain from promises that are difficult to keep.

He said the general elections will be held on the 8th February and nobody should have any doubt about it.

He said we are bound to meet the financial, administrative and security requirements of the Election Commission and this responsibility will be fulfilled.

Earlier, addressing the seminar, Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid said through this series of seminars, government wants to initiate debate on issues being faced by country and their solutions in the backdrop of upcoming general elections.

She said the objective of the seminar is to educate the people about the problems to be confronted by the government which would come to power after February 8 elections and what policies should be adopted to overcome these problems and put the country on path of development.

The Secretary appreciated Press Information Department for holding a series of seminars in the run up to coming general elections. She also lauded the role of media in highlighting national issues.

