Info minister visits PK-77, assures solution to problems of people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information and Higher education Kamran Khan Bangash visited PK-77 and apprised himself about the problems and issues confronted by people.

He met with people and informed them about the government initiatives to benefit them.

He assured timely steps and cooperation to resolve problems of people.

Bangash said that elected representatives of PTI including provincial ministers were working round the clock to serve people adding all the pledges made to public would be fulfilled.

He said that implementation work has already been started on various development projects that were announced by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to uplift provincial metropolis.