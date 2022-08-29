UrduPoint.com

Info Ministry Determined To Build Its Officers' Capacity In Different Media Fields: Shahera

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2022 | 10:42 PM

Info ministry determined to build its officers' capacity in different media fields: Shahera

Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid on Monday said the ministry attached great importance to the capacity-building of its officers in the different fields of media including use of information technology for digital and social media, advertisement and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid on Monday said the ministry attached great importance to the capacity-building of its officers in the different fields of media including use of information technology for digital and social media, advertisement and others.

Addressing an inaugural ceremony of a capacity-building project launched under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2022-23, she said the information ministry wanted to create awareness among its officers about preparation and implementation of development projects.

Shahera Shahid welcomed the launch of capacity-building program by the ISA under the PSDP 2022-23.

Under the project, the Information Service academy (ISA) also launched a week-long training on "IT, Digital Media and Mass Communication" and held a one-day workshop on Project Monitoring and Evaluation System (PMES) for the officers of Radio Pakistan (PBC).

The federal secretary distributed souvenirs and certificates among the participants of the one-day workshop.

Senior officers of the ministries of information and broadcasting, and planning, development and special Initiatives also attended the inaugural session.

