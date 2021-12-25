The Ministry for Information and Broadcasting on Saturday organized a light show outside the Parliament House to celebrate the 145th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :The Ministry for Information and Broadcasting on Saturday organized a light show outside the Parliament House to celebrate the 145th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The Parliament House and other buildings along the Constitution Avenue were decorated with colorful lights that attracted a massive crowd from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, Federal Secretary for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid, Associated Press of Pakistan Managing Director Mobashir Hassan and senior officials of the ministry also attended the show and witnessed spectacular fireworks, put on display to fill the night sky with vivid colors.

Message of Quaid-e-Azam and Prime Minister Imran Khan for a true Islamic welfare was also screened on the building of Parliament House through projector. The area along D-chowk also echoed with national songs highlighting struggle of our forefathers for an independent country.

Addressing to the light show ceremony, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri said Pakistan was the only country which was created in the name of islam. All the citizens including minorities were enjoying equal rights in the country, he added.

He said Quaid-e-Azam wanted to create a true Islamic welfare state. Prime Minister was striving to materialize Quaid's dream of Islamic welfare state.

Suri said he felt proud of PM Imran Khan who raised issue of Islamophobia issue before the whole world. The global leaders like Vladimir Putin were now following the prime minister's stance on the issue.

He greeted the entire nation on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam and expressed the hope that the citizens would follow his principles of 'Unity, Faith and Discipline'.

Federal Secretary Shahera Shahid said the light show was organized to celebrate Quaid's birth anniversary and remember his services for creation of a separated state for Muslims of the sub-continent.

She vowed to hold such events in future as well.