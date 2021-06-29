UrduPoint.com
Info Ministry Pays Rs 700 Mln To Media Houses: Fawad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 11:00 AM

Info ministry pays Rs 700 mln to media houses: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has completed the payment of Rs700 million to the media houses as per the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan for clearing outstanding dues of media organisations.

In a tweet he said, the amount was outstanding for a long time and the payments to media houses have helped mitigate the financial woes of media workers.

He said that the payment of the long due arrears has definitely strengthened (financial position) and protected the media houses.

However, he said, it would be unfortunate if the media houses still do not pay salaries to their employees.

More Stories From Pakistan

