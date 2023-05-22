UrduPoint.com

Info Ministry Promotes National Cohesion, Projects Pakistan's Soft Image: NA Told

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2023 | 08:59 PM

Info Ministry promotes national cohesion, projects Pakistan's soft image: NA told

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Choudhry Muhammad Shahbaz Babar on Monday informed the National Assembly that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) promoted national cohesion and projected a soft, progressive and democratic image of Pakistan within and abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Choudhry Muhammad Shahbaz Babar on Monday informed the National Assembly that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) promoted national cohesion and projected a soft, progressive and democratic image of Pakistan within and abroad.

Replying to a question during the Question Hour, he said the Information Ministry was responsible for promoting the state narrative, and projecting government policies and programmes for public awareness.

"As per Rules of business 1973, the ministry is entrusted with the responsibility to provide policy guidelines to the state electronic media, relating to internal publicity on national matters, press relations, including delegations of journalists and other information media, provision of facilities for the development of newspapers industry and liaison and coordination with agencies and media on matters concerning government policies and activities," he added.

Shahbaz Babar said the ministry was also responsible to formulate and implement policies, laws, rules and regulatory framework in respect of print, electronic and digital media.

The Parliamentary Secretary said, "The Press Information Department (PID) extends professional support to ministries and Federal Government organizations for effective projection of the policies and programmes of the government, and runs media campaigns on government initiatives to create awareness among the masses." Alongside promoting a soft image of the country, it also countered negative propaganda against the state, he added.

He said the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) was the official news agency, which also worked for promoting the national narrative.

Similarly, he said, the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) "produces documentaries and publishes journals/ publicity material".

Shahbaz Babar said the Pakistan Television (ptv) was the singular terrestrial national channel with maximum outreach. The Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), being the national broadcaster, countered propaganda against the state in various languages, he added.

He said the Information Ministry's representatives were working in various missions abroad.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Business Media Government Industry PTV

Recent Stories

Almost 60,000 Pounds Of Chemicals Lost In Rail Shi ..

Almost 60,000 Pounds Of Chemicals Lost In Rail Shipping - Reports

51 seconds ago
 SeaWorld Yas Island celebrates opening with star-s ..

SeaWorld Yas Island celebrates opening with star-studded event

32 minutes ago
 ATC acquits 21 TLP activists

ATC acquits 21 TLP activists

5 seconds ago
 Lukashenko 'pardons' Belarus activist taken off fl ..

Lukashenko 'pardons' Belarus activist taken off flight

22 minutes ago
 Adviser to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam inau ..

Adviser to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam inaugurates projects in Shangla

22 minutes ago
 IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, resolves issues ..

IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, resolves issues of citizens

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.