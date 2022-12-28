Info ministry rebuts fake memorandum about financial emergency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday rebutted a fake office memorandum circulating in some sections of media about the financial emergency in the country.

The ministry, in a tweet, termed the notification bearing name of the Cabinet Division "fake".

It said disseminating fake news was not only unethical and illegal but also a disservice to the nation. "It is the responsibility of everyone to reject irresponsible behavior," it added.