Info Ministry Rebuts News Regarding May 25 Holiday

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2023 | 08:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday rebutted a fake notification circulating in different sections of media regarding a public holiday on May 25.

"Disseminating Fake news is not only unethical and illegal but it is also a disservice to the nation. It is the responsibility of everyone to reject irresponsible behaviour. Reject Fake News," the information ministry said in a tweet.

