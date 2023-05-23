Info ministry rebuts news regarding May 25 holiday

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday rebutted a fake notification circulating in different sections of media regarding a public holiday on May 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday rebutted a fake notification circulating in different sections of media regarding a public holiday on May 25.

"Disseminating Fake news is not only unethical and illegal but it is also a disservice to the nation. It is the responsibility of everyone to reject irresponsible behaviour. Reject Fake News," the information ministry said in a tweet.