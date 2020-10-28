Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Durrani on Wednesday emphasized the need for leading lives as per the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Durrani on Wednesday emphasized the need for leading lives as per the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He was addressing the All Pakistan Naat Competition in connection with the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi here at the National Broadcasting House (Radio Pakistan).

Akbar Durrani said islam is the religion of peace and love as it spreads the message of peace and peaceful coexistence.

He appreciated the Radio Pakistan for holding the Naat competition.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Council of Islamic Ideology Dr. Hafiz Ikramul Haq said,"Our belief is incomplete until we adhere to the teachings of our beloved Holy Prophet (PBUH) in our day to day affairs." Earlier in her welcome address, Radio Pakistan Director General Ambreen Jan said the entire world needed to understand the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) to get rid of all kinds of extremism and terrorism.

In the boys' category of below 15 years of age, Fahad Naseem got first position, Muhammad Khutama Sabri second and Hussain Haider third position.

In the girls' category of below 15 years of age, Hafiza Mahak Batool clinched first position, Ansa Afifa Naveed second and Ansa Rubab-un-Nisa of Punjab third position.

In the third category for boys of 15-25 years of age, Fawad Ibrar of Khyber Paktunkhwa got first position, Burhan Ali Khokhar from Sindh secured second position while Babar Ali of Punjab clinched third position.

In the fourth category of girls of 15-25 years of age, Noor-e-Aisha of Khyber Paktunkhwa got first position while Samina Attique of Sindh and Adeena Qadeer of Balochistan clinched clinched second and third positions respectively.

First position holders got cash awards of Rs 50,000 along with a gold medal while the second and third position holders received cash awards of Rs 40,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively in all categories.

The event was jointly organized by Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television. It was attended by a large number of people belonging to all walks of life.

The programme was broadcast live on Radio Pakistan's Medium Wave and FM-93, FM-94 andFM-101 networks and ptv. It will be rebroadcast on these channels on the morning of 12th Rabi-ul Awal (Friday).