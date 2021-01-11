Info secy urges officers to adopt changing scenario of digital media as a challenge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Secretary Information and Broadcasting Zahida Parveen Monday urged the information officers to prepare themselves for adopting the changing scenario because the digital media was fast emerging as a great challenge for them.

Addressing the Passing out Ceremony of 37th Specialised Training Programme (STP) and Domain Specific 30th Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC), she said the new information officers would have to face difficult time as now media scenario was totally different as compared to the past when there were only state media and a few newspapers, which were manageable.

She said the new information officers had an edge as compared to the past officers as they were being taught about digital media. There were abundant opportunities of getting sophisticated training for the new information officers, she said adding they would definitely get advantage of those opportunities.

She said the ministry had already launched 'Academy of Media Excellence' for imparting professional training to the newcomers in various fields of media. She said she already had directed the officers concerned to take ownership of that academy for better training of information officers. The university students and others could also take benefit of this academy, she added.

She opined that Information Service Academy (ISA) enjoyed the services of such officers who could easily impart sophisticated training among the officers.

The ISA could become a strong institution for imparting specific training among the officers.

She said online training could not match the interactive training due to plenty of reasons.

During the outset of her career 35 years back, she was of the opinion that the career as an information officer was challenging and difficult one, however, the time had passed very fast.

She said the hardworking officers could surely touch the pinnacle of their career, the only condition was to work with dedication and hard-work could not go waste.

In the welcome address, ISA Director General Tariq Khan highlighted the specification of the courses being imparted to information officers.

He said various lectures on different topics were arranged for the trainee officers. He said tour to Gilgit Baltistan was also arranged for the trainee officers. The special MCMC was held for 18 grade officers for the first time.

He said special courses had been chalked out for the officers, including a two-week workshop of information technology etcetera.

He lauded enthusiasm of information officers and vowed to continue training with best of abilities.

At the end, the information secretary distributed certificates among the officers on completion of training and ISA director general presented shield to the secretary.