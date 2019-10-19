Info-tech education to be imparted to special children: Minister

Punjab Education Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq has said the provincial government is actively working on a proposal regarding early provision of info-tech education to special children

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Education Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq has said the provincial government is actively working on a proposal regarding early provision of info-tech education to special children.

He stated this while addressing the participants in a white canes distribution ceremony at Govt Special Education Centre, Babey Di Beri, Sialkot here on Saturday.

He said the info-tech education would enable special children to become useful members of society and serve the nation and the country in a better way.

The minister said the government was making sincere efforts for welfare and betterment of the visually impaired and disabled people and making them useful citizens.

He said that special census was under way to compile a fresh official and accurate data of the visually impaired and disabled people in Punjab.

The minister handed over a new bus to the administration of Govt Special Education Centre, Daska, for providing free transportation to the local special children.

He said that love, care, affection and better social attitude were direly needed for making the visually impaired and disabled people useful citizens of society.

He said that the Punjab government had established a special helpline for them, saying that it would help a lot in solving several social problems of the disabled persons.