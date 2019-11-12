UrduPoint.com
Informal Women Workforce To Help Enhance Country's Economy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 12:02 PM

Informal women workforce to help enhance country's economy

The women informal workforce would enhance country's economy by 2047, an official of the Ministry of Human Rights said here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ):The women informal workforce would enhance country's economy by 2047, an official of the Ministry of Human Rights said here on Tuesday.

Talking to APP, she said that growth as one of the key factors to the country's successful transition to an upper-middle income of the country and women contribution on informal work entering the global forced in record in numbers, but they still faced higher unemployment rates and lower wages.

She said that informal women workforce, increase the economy, and domestic servants made to work force without pay would be highlighted during 100 initiative of World Bank Programmes by 2047, she added.

Pakistan has 120 in 146 countries in terms of the Gender-related development index and 92 in Gender Empowerment Measurement ranking of 94 countries, she added.

