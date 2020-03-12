UrduPoint.com
Information Advisor Clarifies Social Media Video Against Chief Minister House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 06:42 PM

Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ajmal Wazir Thursday while clarifying about a social media video against Chief Minister House, said that a specific group was maligning the sanctity of CM through propaganda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ajmal Wazir Thursday while clarifying about a social media video against Chief Minister House, said that a specific group was maligning the sanctity of CM through propaganda.

In a statement issued here, he said a video showing a female artist wondering in hall of CM House was wrongly propagated, adding the artist came to CM House along with other artists and singers invited for launching ceremony of a private tv channel.

He said all the artists and singers were invited for the ceremony arranged the hall of CM House.

