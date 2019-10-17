Information centre set up in Jeddah to ascertain details of Pakistani nationals killed in bus accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Consulate General in Jeddah has established an information centre and is in touch with the concerned Saudi authorities and staff of King Fahad Hospital Madinah to ascertain details of casualties of Pakistani nationals in a bus crash near Madinah on Wednesday.

According to a Foreign Office statement, a bus carrying 39 passengers from Riyadh to Makkah met an unfortunate accident near Madinah. It has been reported that 35 passengers out of total 39 lost their lives.

Initial reports indicate that the deceased also include a certain number of Pakistani nationals.

Of the four survivors, there is one Pakistani named Akbar, who is seriously injured and the Pakistan Consulate General in Jeddah has established contact with him.

The Mission has deputed Majid Hussain Memon, Community Welfare Attaché Consulate Jeddah , telephone No. 00966-532347340, Tariq Mehmod, Director (Hajj), Madinah 00966-583723184, 00966-580903349 and Abdul Shakoor Sheikh, CWA, Pak Embassy, Riyadh 00966-552773332 as contact persons for further information and facilitation.