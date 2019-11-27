UrduPoint.com
Information Centres In Merged Areas To Project Govt.'s Uplift Efforts: Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai

Wed 27th November 2019 | 02:18 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said Wednesday that information centers would be set up to give impetus to the efforts of the government's strategies, for the uplift of the merged tribal districts.

Addressing a press conference here, the information minister said the government gave priority to development of merged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa adding that opening of information center would give impetus to these efforts.

He said that currently Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) was looking after the BRT project but once it got operational, it would be handed over to transport department.

He said buses had already been procured for the BRT and this process was being completed with the cost of Rs 29 billion, while in Lahore the KP information minister asserted that rented buses were plying on metro route.

Further he added no delay would be tolerated and the project would be completed by next financial year which would provide modern mode of travelling to masses.

