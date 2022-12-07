Information Commission awards cash prizes to logo competition winners

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) on Wednesday awarded cash prizes to the winners of the Logo competition at Fine Arts Department, University of Peshawar (UoP).

As per the Commission's decision, Fine Arts Department University of Peshawar was consulted for conducting a competition amongst the students of the said department.

Around 30 designs were prepared and submitted before the jury members to include two members of the Commission and two members of the Fine Arts Department. All the logos were unveiled in presence of the students and faculty members of the Fine Arts Department, followed by an awareness session on Right To Information (RTI) Act.

Farah Javed, Assistant Professor Department of Fine Arts, warmly welcomed Chief Commissioner of KPIC Farah Hamid Khan on her arrival to the Fine Arts Department.

While addressing the participants, the chief commissioner stated that the KP RTI Law had entered 9th year of enactment. During the time it had come up with a number of achievements that benefited the public in many ways.

As the Commission was mandated to publicize the requirements of the RTI Law and the rights of individuals under it.

In order to show recognition for achievements of the KPIC, a logo was ideal for correspondence with government departments and other stakeholders.

Farah also stressed upon the Fine Arts Department Administration the need for proper maintenance and indexation of public records and Pro-Active disclosure of information of public importance as required under Section 5 of the KP RTI Act for ease in provision of data to the citizens.

Professor Dr Muhammad Naeem Qazi, Dean Faculty of Art and Humanities UoP, and Chairperson Fareeda Rasheed hailed the Commission's efforts in taking on board the masses regarding the benefits of the law.

It is pertinent to mention that cash prizes of Rs 15000/-, 10,000/- and 5000/- each were awarded to first, second and third position holders respectively, by the Commission.