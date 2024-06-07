Information Commission Directs Inquiry Into Record Missing
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2024 | 10:55 PM
The Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) has directed the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) to conduct an inquiry into the apparent loss of a file related to the house requisition of an official
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) has directed the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) to conduct an inquiry into the apparent loss of a file related to the house requisition of an official.
The case stems from an appellant seeking information regarding the lease agreement and other documents submitted by Khurram Raza Qureshi to claim house requisition.
Mr Qureshi was transferred from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) to the AGP on April 17th, 2021, said a press release.
The AGP, in its response to the PIC, stated that the hiring file was not received in their office. The AGP claimed the file was forwarded by the Director General (Audit), Climate Change to the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on July 4th, 2022, but the CGA denied receiving it on August 3, 2024.
Expressing concern about the lack of investigation into the missing file, the Commission stated, "The matter of loss of record has become a shuttlecock between DG Climate Change and CGA and no one has bothered to inquire into the matter of the loss of record.
Since the requested information was unavailable due to the missing file, the Commission found it could not be shared with the appellant. However, they emphasized the need for a proper investigation.
The PIC directed the AGP, as the highest authority involved, to investigate the missing hiring file for House No. 156, Street 53, Sector I-8/3, Islamabad, belonging to Mr Khurram Raza Qureshi. The inquiry should identify the responsible party and be completed within 45 days. A certified copy of the inquiry report must be submitted to the Commission within the designated period.
The case was adjourned until July 23 for the submission of the inquiry report.
