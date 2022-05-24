'Information Commission providing required information regarding govt depts'

Punjab Chief Commissioner Information Commission Mehboob Qadir Shah on Monday said the commission was working day and night for redressal of public grievances and timely provision of required information regarding government departments and agencies under Right to Information Act

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Commissioner Information Commission Mehboob Qadir Shah on Monday said the commission was working day and night for redressal of public grievances and timely provision of required information regarding government departments and agencies under Right to Information Act.

In a statement issued here, he said the commission had issued clear instructions to all government departments to provide information about government departments to the public in a timely manner and to ensure its effective implementation.

Similarly, public awareness activities were being carried out on regular basis to keep the citizens aware of the procedure of the commission, he added.