Information Commission summons AIG regarding promotion cases

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) on Wednesday summoned Additional Inspector General (legal) of Police to proactive disclose promotion cases in Police Department and recommends inquiry against Tehsil Municipal Administrations Jehangira and Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) on Wednesday summoned Additional Inspector General (legal) of Police to proactive disclose promotion cases in Police Department and recommends inquiry against Tehsil Municipal Administrations Jehangira and Abbottabad.

In compliance to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) personal hearing, the Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG Legal) Muhammad Asif attended the hearing. The AIG was summoned as Public Information Officer (PIO) of the Central Police Office Peshawar in a case where a citizen namely Muhammad Iqbal sought information from the police office regarding promotion from clerk to superintendent case.

The complainant asked for provision of copies of the Departmental Promotion Committee meeting from the rank of Assistant Grade Clerk (BPS16) to Office Superintendent (BPS17), in which the public body failed to provide the requested information with in stipulated time as envisaged in the KP RTI Act 2013.

In hearing, the KPIC directed the public body to provide the relevant data within seven days positively, besides proactively disclosure of the said information on the official website of police department within seven working days with intimation to the Commission.

While in other cases the KPIC recommends enquiry against the Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) Abbottabad and Jahangira by the Secretary Local Government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over noncompliance to the citizen requests under the KP RTI Act, 2013.

It is pertinent to mention that the above mentioned TMAs Abbottabad and Jangira were failed to provide information to the citizens regarding maps and auction record of shops,list of staff of TMAs, detail of income expenditure from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022 from the said TMAs.