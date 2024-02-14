Information Commission Summons AIG Regarding Promotion Cases
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2024 | 05:47 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) on Wednesday summoned Additional Inspector General (legal) of Police to proactive disclose promotion cases in Police Department and recommends inquiry against Tehsil Municipal Administrations Jehangira and Abbottabad
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) on Wednesday summoned Additional Inspector General (legal) of Police to proactive disclose promotion cases in Police Department and recommends inquiry against Tehsil Municipal Administrations Jehangira and Abbottabad.
In compliance to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) personal hearing, the Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG Legal) Muhammad Asif attended the hearing. The AIG was summoned as Public Information Officer (PIO) of the Central Police Office Peshawar in a case where a citizen namely Muhammad Iqbal sought information from the police office regarding promotion from clerk to superintendent case.
The complainant asked for provision of copies of the Departmental Promotion Committee meeting from the rank of Assistant Grade Clerk (BPS16) to Office Superintendent (BPS17), in which the public body failed to provide the requested information with in stipulated time as envisaged in the KP RTI Act 2013.
In hearing, the KPIC directed the public body to provide the relevant data within seven days positively, besides proactively disclosure of the said information on the official website of police department within seven working days with intimation to the Commission.
While in other cases the KPIC recommends enquiry against the Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) Abbottabad and Jahangira by the Secretary Local Government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over noncompliance to the citizen requests under the KP RTI Act, 2013.
It is pertinent to mention that the above mentioned TMAs Abbottabad and Jangira were failed to provide information to the citizens regarding maps and auction record of shops,list of staff of TMAs, detail of income expenditure from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022 from the said TMAs.
Recent Stories
Fazl rejects general elections’ results, invites Nawaz to sit in opposition
Early sown cotton yields more production: Saqib Ateel
KP Governor inaugurates IT lab at AUST
Anti-dengue measures reviewed
SECP continues crack down against illegal personal loan apps
Education Committee acknowledges support of members, officials
PTA escalates efforts to combat illegal SIM activation
Ensuring the children's rights is imperative: Khalid Iqbal
2nd polio drive of 2024 to start on Feb 26: DC
Commissioner orders to prepare a comprehensive plan for Ramzan Package
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali inaugurates IT lab at AUST
NATO showcases spending hikes in riposte to Trump
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fazl rejects general elections’ results, invites Nawaz to sit in opposition11 minutes ago
-
KP Governor inaugurates IT lab at AUST7 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue measures reviewed21 minutes ago
-
Education Committee acknowledges support of members, officials21 minutes ago
-
PTA escalates efforts to combat illegal SIM activation21 minutes ago
-
Ensuring the children's rights is imperative: Khalid Iqbal30 minutes ago
-
2nd polio drive of 2024 to start on Feb 26: DC30 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders to prepare a comprehensive plan for Ramzan Package30 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali inaugurates IT lab at AUST36 minutes ago
-
Rehabilitated Bengal Tiger finds new sanctuary at South Africa37 minutes ago
-
72 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region37 minutes ago
-
Two dead bodies of boys recovered from New Town area24 minutes ago