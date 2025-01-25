Information Commissioner reaffirms citizens' access to information

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Commissioner of the Balochistan Information Commission (BIC), Abdul Shakoor Khan has reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to fostering transparency, enhancing accountability, and ensuring citizens’ access to information.

He pledged that the commission would ensure easy access to information to the masses, marking a significant role in promoting transparency, accountability, and public’s right to information in the province.

The RTI act aims at empowering the masses and giving them the power to obtain information about government departments in Balochistan, Abdul Shakoor expressed theses views while addressing to the participants of two-day training titled “the Right to Information (RTI) laws, with a focus on the Balochistan Right to Information Act 2021”, was held in Quetta, said a news release.

Zahid Abdullah, a former Federal Information Commissioner and the current RTI Advisor at CPDI has provided an insightful overview of the history and evolution of information as a fundamental human right.

Drawing on his extensive experience in transparency and accountability, Abdullah offered a comparative analysis of RTI laws across the country, including provincial and federal frameworks.

Participants of the workshop, gained hands-on experience through group activities and scenario-based learning, enabling them to understand the Balochistan RTI Act 2021 and craft effective RTI requests.

The training was organized under the Good Governance Project, which was a joint effort by Individualland and the Center for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI). It brought together partner Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) from four districts of Balochistan namely Quetta, Qilla Saifullah, Jafarabad, and Sibbi.