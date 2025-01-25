Open Menu

Information Commissioner Reaffirms Citizens' Access To Information

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Information Commissioner reaffirms citizens' access to information

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Commissioner of the Balochistan Information Commission (BIC), Abdul Shakoor Khan has reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to fostering transparency, enhancing accountability, and ensuring citizens’ access to information.

He pledged that the commission would ensure easy access to information to the masses, marking a significant role in promoting transparency, accountability, and public’s right to information in the province.

The RTI act aims at empowering the masses and giving them the power to obtain information about government departments in Balochistan, Abdul Shakoor expressed theses views while addressing to the participants of two-day training titled “the Right to Information (RTI) laws, with a focus on the Balochistan Right to Information Act 2021”, was held in Quetta, said a news release.

Zahid Abdullah, a former Federal Information Commissioner and the current RTI Advisor at CPDI has provided an insightful overview of the history and evolution of information as a fundamental human right.

Drawing on his extensive experience in transparency and accountability, Abdullah offered a comparative analysis of RTI laws across the country, including provincial and federal frameworks.

Participants of the workshop, gained hands-on experience through group activities and scenario-based learning, enabling them to understand the Balochistan RTI Act 2021 and craft effective RTI requests.

The training was organized under the Good Governance Project, which was a joint effort by Individualland and the Center for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI). It brought together partner Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) from four districts of Balochistan namely Quetta, Qilla Saifullah, Jafarabad, and Sibbi.

Recent Stories

Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers

Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers

6 minutes ago
 Qatar reiterates its support for international eff ..

Qatar reiterates its support for international efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrain ..

13 minutes ago
 MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious ..

MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious Council of Malaysia

13 minutes ago
 “Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s te ..

“Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s team clarifies

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2n ..

Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2nd Test against West Indies

26 minutes ago
 Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce to t ..

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce to tie the knot

37 minutes ago
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: 100 trucks carrying ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: 100 trucks carrying 1,442 tonnes of UAE aid enter ..

42 minutes ago
 Imran Khan sets conditions for next round of negot ..

Imran Khan sets conditions for next round of negotiations with govt

47 minutes ago
 KP CM Gandapur removed from PTI’s provincial pre ..

KP CM Gandapur removed from PTI’s provincial presidency

56 minutes ago
 Thousands of martyrs still missing under rubble in ..

Thousands of martyrs still missing under rubble in Gaza: Palestinian Civil Defen ..

1 hour ago
 3000 Palestinian families displaced from Jenin due ..

3000 Palestinian families displaced from Jenin due to Israeli aggression

2 hours ago
 UoS participates in BETT 2025 in UK

UoS participates in BETT 2025 in UK

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan