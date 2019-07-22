UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Information, Culture Dept To Be Made Modern: Aslam Iqbal

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 10:56 PM

Information, Culture dept to be made modern: Aslam Iqbal

Provincial Information & Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday said the department would be put on modern lines by bringing reforms and all its attached departments would also be made fully vibrant and effective

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Information & Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday said the department would be put on modern lines by bringing reforms and all its attached departments would also be made fully vibrant and effective.

He was presiding over a meeting at DGPR Office, here, in which Secretary Information & Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar presented a briefing about departmental organizational structure, its attached departments and about future programmes.

DGPR Punjab Dr. Muhammad Aslam Dogar and heads of attached departments also participated in the meeting.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Athar Ali Khan, Executive Director PUKAR Saman Rai, DG PILAC Sughra Sadaf and Director Lahore Museum also gave briefings about their respective departments.

The minister directed that the department should play its effective role in providing complete awareness to general public by highlighting the projects being undertaken by the present government for their welfare. Government policies and projects should be advertised in a vigorous manner so that people could derive maximum benefits from them, he added.

The minister said annual Calendar of events should be prepared for promoting and highlighting cultural activities.

He directed that all the attached departments after due preparation should submit a comprehensive presentation along with a business plan within one week.

Related Topics

Lahore Business Punjab All From Government

Recent Stories

Non-Muslims enjoying religious freedom in Pakistan ..

12 seconds ago

President reviews pace of federally funded develop ..

14 seconds ago

Sindh Govt. provides better opportunities of educa ..

16 seconds ago

Paris braces for record heat as Europe scorched ag ..

18 seconds ago

Syed Murad Ali Shah hosts reception for Bohra Jama ..

5 minutes ago

Development of IT sector amongst govt's highest pr ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.