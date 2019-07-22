Information, Culture dept to be made modern: Aslam Iqbal

Provincial Information & Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday said the department would be put on modern lines by bringing reforms and all its attached departments would also be made fully vibrant and effective

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Information & Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday said the department would be put on modern lines by bringing reforms and all its attached departments would also be made fully vibrant and effective.

He was presiding over a meeting at DGPR Office, here, in which Secretary Information & Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar presented a briefing about departmental organizational structure, its attached departments and about future programmes.

DGPR Punjab Dr. Muhammad Aslam Dogar and heads of attached departments also participated in the meeting.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Athar Ali Khan, Executive Director PUKAR Saman Rai, DG PILAC Sughra Sadaf and Director Lahore Museum also gave briefings about their respective departments.

The minister directed that the department should play its effective role in providing complete awareness to general public by highlighting the projects being undertaken by the present government for their welfare. Government policies and projects should be advertised in a vigorous manner so that people could derive maximum benefits from them, he added.

The minister said annual Calendar of events should be prepared for promoting and highlighting cultural activities.

He directed that all the attached departments after due preparation should submit a comprehensive presentation along with a business plan within one week.