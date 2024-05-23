- Home
- Pakistan
- Information Department plays role of bridge between journalists, administration: Moosa Gondal
Information Department Plays Role Of Bridge Between Journalists, Administration: Moosa Gondal
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 06:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Director Information Shaheed Benazirabad Division Muhammad Moosa Gondal on Thursday said that the Information Department plays the role of a bridge between journalists and the administration for the treatment of journalists, financial support and solving other legitimate problems. Therefore, the Information Department is doing its work vigorously.
He said this while talking to journalists at Nawabshah Press Club after assuming charge. On this occasion, the Director Information further said that public problems were highlighted by journalists through print, electronic and social media and are conveyed to the higher officials of the concerned institutions to solve these problems. He further said that the amount had been fixed in the budget for grants to press clubs and financial assistance to journalists from the Sindh government, and a committee had been set up by the Department of Information in this regard.
After scrutinizing the requests, it has been decided to provide money to support press clubs and journalists in financial matters so that journalists can perform their journalistic duties in a better way.
President Press Club Muhammad Anwar Sheikh and General Secretary Muhammad Ismail Domki welcomed the Director Information and other officers to the Club and assured them of their cooperation.
Director of Information Shaheed Benazirabad Ghulam Abbas Gorahu, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, Information Officer Ejaz Ali Teuniu, Senior Journalist Rizwan Thebo, Musharraf Ali Bhatti, Manzoor Ahmad Soomro and other journalists were present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Broke the begging bowl as nations prospered through hard work, not aid: Prime Mi ..
Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave
‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’
Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount
PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit
DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Broke the begging bowl as nations prospered through hard work, not aid: Prime Minister Shehbaz Shari ..6 minutes ago
-
LCCI president offers condolences at Iranian consulate14 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts training session for Comsats University Abbottabad students14 minutes ago
-
SSP assures cooperation to business community14 minutes ago
-
Next anti-polio campaign from June 324 minutes ago
-
NEPRA concludes hearing into CPPA-G petition about power purchase prices for FY 2024-2524 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation held in Karkhana Bazaar24 minutes ago
-
Navarro’s painting demonstration mesmerize art enthusiasts24 minutes ago
-
Two brick kiln's operation stopped24 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 conducts mock drills to cope with possible flood situation24 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits model children home34 minutes ago
-
Chairman BISEM cancels duties of invigilators of three centres after paper leak34 minutes ago