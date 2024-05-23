Information Department plays role of bridge between journalists, administration: Moosa Gondal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Director Information Shaheed Benazirabad Division Muhammad Moosa Gondal on Thursday said that the Information Department plays the role of a bridge between journalists and the administration for the treatment of journalists, financial support and solving other legitimate problems. Therefore, the Information Department is doing its work vigorously.

He said this while talking to journalists at Nawabshah Press Club after assuming charge. On this occasion, the Director Information further said that public problems were highlighted by journalists through print, electronic and social media and are conveyed to the higher officials of the concerned institutions to solve these problems. He further said that the amount had been fixed in the budget for grants to press clubs and financial assistance to journalists from the Sindh government, and a committee had been set up by the Department of Information in this regard.

After scrutinizing the requests, it has been decided to provide money to support press clubs and journalists in financial matters so that journalists can perform their journalistic duties in a better way.

President Press Club Muhammad Anwar Sheikh and General Secretary Muhammad Ismail Domki welcomed the Director Information and other officers to the Club and assured them of their cooperation.

Director of Information Shaheed Benazirabad Ghulam Abbas Gorahu, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, Information Officer Ejaz Ali Teuniu, Senior Journalist Rizwan Thebo, Musharraf Ali Bhatti, Manzoor Ahmad Soomro and other journalists were present on the occasion.