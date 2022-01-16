UrduPoint.com

Information Department To Start Paid Internship For Youth: Saif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2022 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Sunday said that Information Department was launching a program to provide internships to the educated youth which would not only give them experience in working in the field but also give them a monthly stipend and create awareness among the people.

He said this during a visit to the Regional Office of the Information Department, Bannu where Regional Information Officer Shamsul Haq briefed him about the affairs and performance of the office.

The special assistant said that the role of the Information Department was important in keeping the citizens informed about the schemes and measures taken by the government for the welfare of the people.

He said that steps were being taken to modernize the regional offices of the Information Department to ensure timely and verified access to information at the grassroots level.

Barrister Saif said the use of modern technology in the Information Department was essential to enable timely sharing of information.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif directed that the Information Department should use all its resources to make the people aware of the government's efforts for the development of the Bannu region.

He inspected various sections of the office and said that other requirements including staff shortage, renovation of building and modern equipment would be met on priority basis.

