UrduPoint.com

Information Desk To Facilitate Travelers On Murree Expressway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Information desk to facilitate travelers on Murree Expressway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :In an effort to improve the overall experience of travelers, the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) have set up an information and facilitation desk on the Murree Expressway (N-75) at Phalgran toll plaza.

Talking to APP here on Monday, an official of NHMP said that the desk has been staffed by police officers who would be available to provide information and assistance to travelers passing through the area. He said that the officers would also be responsible for ensuring a smooth flow of traffic on the Murree Expressway.

He said that the police department's goal is to make the journey of travelers comfortable by providing them with accurate and up-to-date information about road conditions, weather, and other important details.

He said that the officials would also be available to answer any questions that travelers may have about the area and to provide assistance in case of any emergencies.

He urged the citizens to avoid traveling unnecessarily to Murree and ensure vehicle fitness and essential equipment such as tire chains and tow chains during the traveling.

He said that during bad weather, travelers should keep a distance between vehicles than normal conditions and follow the instructions of the police officers on duty.

Related Topics

Weather Police Motorway Murree Vehicles Road Vehicle Traffic May

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremists in Sweden

2 hours ago
 "Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

"Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

2 hours ago
 FM leaves for Tashkent today

FM leaves for Tashkent today

2 hours ago
 President condemns abhorrent act of desecration of ..

President condemns abhorrent act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

2 hours ago
 Major power breakdown across Pakistan

Major power breakdown across Pakistan

3 hours ago
 SEWA delivers electricity to 3,733 projects in Sha ..

SEWA delivers electricity to 3,733 projects in Sharjah in 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.