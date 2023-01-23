Information desk to facilitate travelers on Murree Expressway

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :In an effort to improve the overall experience of travelers, the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) have set up an information and facilitation desk on the Murree Expressway (N-75) at Phalgran toll plaza.

Talking to APP here on Monday, an official of NHMP said that the desk has been staffed by police officers who would be available to provide information and assistance to travelers passing through the area. He said that the officers would also be responsible for ensuring a smooth flow of traffic on the Murree Expressway.

He said that the police department's goal is to make the journey of travelers comfortable by providing them with accurate and up-to-date information about road conditions, weather, and other important details.

He said that the officials would also be available to answer any questions that travelers may have about the area and to provide assistance in case of any emergencies.

He urged the citizens to avoid traveling unnecessarily to Murree and ensure vehicle fitness and essential equipment such as tire chains and tow chains during the traveling.

He said that during bad weather, travelers should keep a distance between vehicles than normal conditions and follow the instructions of the police officers on duty.