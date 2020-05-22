Information desks set up to facilitate bereaved family members of plane crash victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :The Federal government Friday set up information desks to facilitate members of the bereaved families of those died in the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)'s plane crash.

All bereaved families of PIA tragedy may contact on the following numbers of the PIA, Civil Aviation Authority and Commissioner Karachi for any query at 021-99242284, 021-99043766, 021-99043833, Airport Hotels at 0311-8202494, 0334-3795309 0332-2226283 and the crash site at 0300-2801833 and 0322-2380234.