UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Information Group Playing Proactive Role To Project Country's Positive Image : Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 07:43 PM

Information Group playing proactive role to project country's positive image : Secretary

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Hussain Durrani on Monday said that Information Group was playing important and proactive role in projecting the positive image of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Hussain Durrani on Monday said that Information Group was playing important and proactive role in projecting the positive image of the country.

Addressing passing out ceremony of the participants of 36th Specialized Training Programme of Information Group officers, he said that they were pride of the country and added the probationers of the specialist training programme were lucky people who joined superior services.

He said that now they were entering practical life and they will have to face many challenges.

However he said that those having good teachers, were lucky ones as the teachers provide guidance to overcome challenges.

He said that honesty, self-discipline and devotion to the profession were prerequisite for success in professional life He said that steps were being taken to resolve problems of the officers belonging to Information Group.

Akbar Durrani said that humans should work hard and leave the outcome with Allah Almighty as He knows better what would be beneficial for them.

Two short documentaries, prepared by the participants of the training, were also played on the occasion. Some participants showed their creative abilities through presentation of various items including poems and musical instruments.

Additional Secretary Zahoor Barlas and Director General Information Service academy (ISA) Samina Ferzeen also spoke on the occasion.

Senior officers of the Information Group including MD APP Tariq Mehmood also attended the passing out ceremony.

At the end, the Secretary Information and Broadcasting distributed certificates among theparticipants of the training programme.

Related Topics

Superior

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai launches ‘100% Paperless Stamp’

1 minute ago

Dubai Islamic Bank shareholders approve 35% divide ..

1 hour ago

UAE Central Bank to cut interest rates by 75 basis ..

1 hour ago

Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation allocates AED3 ..

1 hour ago

Somalia Records First Coronavirus Case - Health Mi ..

3 minutes ago

Price Control Magistrates collect fine from 46 sho ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.