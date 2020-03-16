(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Hussain Durrani on Monday said that Information Group was playing important and proactive role in projecting the positive image of the country.

Addressing passing out ceremony of the participants of 36th Specialized Training Programme of Information Group officers, he said that they were pride of the country and added the probationers of the specialist training programme were lucky people who joined superior services.

He said that now they were entering practical life and they will have to face many challenges.

However he said that those having good teachers, were lucky ones as the teachers provide guidance to overcome challenges.

He said that honesty, self-discipline and devotion to the profession were prerequisite for success in professional life He said that steps were being taken to resolve problems of the officers belonging to Information Group.

Akbar Durrani said that humans should work hard and leave the outcome with Allah Almighty as He knows better what would be beneficial for them.

Two short documentaries, prepared by the participants of the training, were also played on the occasion. Some participants showed their creative abilities through presentation of various items including poems and musical instruments.

Additional Secretary Zahoor Barlas and Director General Information Service academy (ISA) Samina Ferzeen also spoke on the occasion.

Senior officers of the Information Group including MD APP Tariq Mehmood also attended the passing out ceremony.

At the end, the Secretary Information and Broadcasting distributed certificates among theparticipants of the training programme.