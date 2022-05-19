Information Minister accuses Imran Khan for putting his corruption cases on the back-burner by influencing the accountability process

The Information Minister said another meeting on energy conservation and petroleum prices was underway to work out the strategy for minimizing impact of petroleum prices through internal fiscal management

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The Information Minister said another meeting on energy conservation and petroleum prices was underway to work out the strategy for minimizing impact of petroleum prices through internal fiscal management.

Marriyum said the measures under the plan were being initiated on war footing basis to tackle the emergency situation and mess, created by a group of imported and corrupt people in the past, who just came to power to patronize "cartels" and "mafias".

She lashed out at the PTI leadership for criticizing the current government's economic performance, saying the coterie, which ruled the country for four years and a province for nine years, had no right to lecture the incumbent government on managing the economy.

The minister accused Imran Khan for putting his corruption cases on the back-burner by influencing the accountability process.

"Before lecturing us, Imran should remember that it was him who pushed inflation to 16 per cent from 2.3 per cent; burdened the country with huge foreign debt during his rule and committed economic terrorism and wreaked havoc with the economy," she remarked.

Marriyum said Imran tried to trap the new government by giving unfunded subsidy on petroleum prices after his imminent defeat in the no-trust motion moved by the then joint opposition.

She said it was easy for current government to pass on burden of those mistakes of previous regime on public, but such steps negated the manifesto and tradition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and coalition partners.

"Not a single vote of the dissident member of the PTI was cast during the vote on the no-trust motion against Imran Khan�. This is the democratic and constitutional government which only aims to provide relief to the masses," she said, adding Imran was delivering spectacles every day just to shift the people's attention from his blunder, corruption and plunder.

"With those spectacles and dancing, your wish for fresh election will not be fulfilled and you (Imran) will not be able hush up your and Farah Gogi's corruption and loot of gifts from Tosha Khan," she said.

Out rightly, rejecting Imran's call for early elections, she said the election would be held when the coalition government would want.

"Masses and government does not care about the spectacles of Imran Khan," she said, adding the PTI chief, if intended, could have hold the elections by dissolving the National Assembly before the vote of no-confidence.

She said Imran could have brought g down the inflation, but he lacked the ability and just wanted to fill the pockets of the cartels and mafias patronized by him while being into the power.

The minister said the PTI had no right to criticize the economic performance of the current government as it was the PTI which raised the food inflation to 16 per cent, took to the fiscal and trade deficit to the highest level, left the Dollar at Rs 193, increased the debt to Rs 45,000 billion and brought down the economic growth.

She said Imran Khan after his ouster from the government conspired against the country and now bent upon creating the anarchy in the country.

Whether, he was in the government or out, his only objective was to create anarchy, she added.

She said Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri violated the Constitution at his whims.

"Nobody is stopping Imran Khan from holding public rallies�he is constantly telling lies and misleading the public, he should answer the masses about his four-year performance," she said while chiding him for severely damaging the economy, foreign policy and Kashmir cause.

She said all those narratives of PTI on corruption, Amr bil Maroof, foreign conspiracy and "Haqeeqi Azadi" (real independence) had been fizzled out as the people got to know their reality.

She said the country got independence in 1947, but it was high time for getting the politics rid of Imran.

The minister asked Imran to stop giving deadline for election as it would be held when the government and ECP would want.

To a query, she said there was clear direction from the prime minister against hoarding as constant vigilance was being ensured in that regard.

She said those who would exploit the situation after the ban on import would be taken to the task.

"We have the ability and capacity to steer the country out of all these problems," she said while terming the unity government as a panacea of all the economic and political problems.

To another query, she said directions were issued to the PEMRA and FIA for taking strict action against those who maligned the state institutions.