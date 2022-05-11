Information Minister announces Logo Design Competition for forthcoming Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, on Wednesday announced a Logo Design Competition to celebrate the ensuing 75th anniversary (Diamond Jubilee) of Pakistan.

Announcing about the competition from her twitter handle, the information minister, while sharing a designed template discloses a cash prize of Rs. 500,000 for the respective winner.

Moreover, logos can be emailed to 'dgdfpem@gmail.com' before the May15th, according to the guidelines mentioned in the template.