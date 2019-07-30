Information minister briefed on Lahore Museum affairs

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal visited the Lahore Museum here on Tuesday

Director Lahore Museum Nasir Jamal Hotiyana gave a briefing to the minister about museum's history, infrastructure and business model.

The minister expressed dissatisfaction over performance and business model of the museum and maintained that a treasure trove of antique items was available in this museum but its failure in non-generation of own resources was regrettable.

Lahore Museum should generate its resources instead of depending on the government funds, he added.

The minister ordered for devising a suitable business and marketing plan by the museum, adding that museums managed through the best marketing systems the world over.

He ordered for making the display sections more attractive and eye-catching.

The marketing plan should be devised by going through the best business models adopted in different countries of the world, he added.

He said that huge foreign exchange could be earned through tourism and it was imperative that foreign tourists should be fully sensitised about the unique historical treasure available in the museum.

Instead of hiding the most precious antique items, such things should be projected through dexterous use of information and communication technology tools, he added.

He also called for arranging a comprehensive briefing about the developmental and non-developmental expenditures of the museum.

Later, the minister inspected various sections of the museum.