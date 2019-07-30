UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Information Minister Briefed On Lahore Museum Affairs

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 07:27 PM

Information minister briefed on Lahore Museum affairs

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal visited the Lahore Museum here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal visited the Lahore Museum here on Tuesday.

Director Lahore Museum Nasir Jamal Hotiyana gave a briefing to the minister about museum's history, infrastructure and business model.

The minister expressed dissatisfaction over performance and business model of the museum and maintained that a treasure trove of antique items was available in this museum but its failure in non-generation of own resources was regrettable.

Lahore Museum should generate its resources instead of depending on the government funds, he added.

The minister ordered for devising a suitable business and marketing plan by the museum, adding that museums managed through the best marketing systems the world over.

He ordered for making the display sections more attractive and eye-catching.

The marketing plan should be devised by going through the best business models adopted in different countries of the world, he added.

He said that huge foreign exchange could be earned through tourism and it was imperative that foreign tourists should be fully sensitised about the unique historical treasure available in the museum.

Instead of hiding the most precious antique items, such things should be projected through dexterous use of information and communication technology tools, he added.

He also called for arranging a comprehensive briefing about the developmental and non-developmental expenditures of the museum.

Later, the minister inspected various sections of the museum.

Related Topics

Lahore World Technology Exchange Business Nasir Jamal Government Best

Recent Stories

Prime Minister's vision to bring all people into t ..

12 seconds ago

23 arrested for profiteering, poor cleanliness con ..

13 seconds ago

National Assembly Speaker chairs CPA Asia Region E ..

15 seconds ago

Two shot dead in Mississippi Walmart: media

17 seconds ago

Regional Drought Monitoring and Outlook System for ..

5 minutes ago

Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Abbasi Chaired Bog Meeti ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.