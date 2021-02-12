UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Information Minister GB Condemns Terrorists' Attack On Security Forces In SW

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 11:30 PM

Information minister GB condemns terrorists' attack on security forces in SW

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Information Minister Fatehullah Khan Friday strongly condemned terrorists' attack on a security post in Makeen area of South Waziristan district in which four soldiers embraced martyrdom.

He strongly condemned the cowardly attack on the Pakistan Army by the terrorists.

The minister prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls and courage for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

He said security forces have rendered great sacrifices for peace in the country and added the enemies would never succeed in their nefarious intentions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack South Waziristan Army Information Minister Post

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Limelights Blemishes of South Africa's El ..

9 minutes ago

Plant for Pakistan Campaign inaugurated in Balochi ..

9 minutes ago

Preparation for local body polls in GB underway: G ..

9 minutes ago

Former rulers devastated institutions: Sirajul Haq ..

9 minutes ago

Yemen Huthis to leave US terror list Tuesday

13 minutes ago

Mexico leader urges Biden to give migrants work vi ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.