Information minister GB condemns terrorists' attack on security forces in SW

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Information Minister Fatehullah Khan Friday strongly condemned terrorists' attack on a security post in Makeen area of South Waziristan district in which four soldiers embraced martyrdom.

He strongly condemned the cowardly attack on the Pakistan Army by the terrorists.

The minister prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls and courage for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

He said security forces have rendered great sacrifices for peace in the country and added the enemies would never succeed in their nefarious intentions.