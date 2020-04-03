Information Minister lauds people for respecting lockdown across Sindh

Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday thanked the people all over Sindh, especially the people of Karachi, saying that the way people followed the government's announced lock down on Friday and stayed at their homes even for prayers was exemplary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday thanked the people all over Sindh, especially the people of Karachi, saying that the way people followed the government's announced lock down on Friday and stayed at their homes even for prayers was exemplary.

The Minister said that the Sindh government needed the same kind of cooperation from its people to get rid of a pandemic like the Coronavirus, said a statement.

"The more people cooperate with the government regarding the lock down, the sooner we will get rid of this pandemic", he said.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that banning prayer gatherings, whether Friday prayers or other prayers was a tough decision for the Sindh government, but the government had no other choice.

He also thanked the clerics of all the sects saying that the way all the religious leaders cooperated with the government and endorsed the ban on congregational prayers in mosques was also exemplary. This would not had been possible without the cooperation of the religious scholars, he said.

The minister said that the only way to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus was to adopt all the necessary precautionary measures, as so far no vaccine or any other treatment had been developed to cure a person affected by Caronovirus.

The government was taking best possible steps to prevent the spread of the virus in Sindh, he added.

He said that the government was also increasing its testing capacity, by adopting this approach a picture about the number of affected people in the province would be cleared.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government was trying its best to adopt all those measures that could help in stopping the spread of the virus locally, and for which according to the health experts social distancing was the the only best preventive measure.

He said that this was the only reason the government had extended the duration of lock down period. He said that the government was well aware of the sufferings of the people because of the lock down, especially of the daily wagers.

He expressed hope that due to Sindh government's measures, soon all of us would get rid of the Caronovirus pandemic, and once again our Mosques, educational institutions, markets, parks, and play grounds would be crowded with the students, children and other people.

But he said, for time being be careful, stay at homes, adopt social distancing for yourselves, for your loved ones and for other people, until we get rid of the pandemic completely.